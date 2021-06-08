PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –The heat is tough on people and pets. Eyewitness News found lots of people walking their dogs in Center City Tuesday.
A veterinarian we talked with suggested taking your dog for a walk when temperatures are not at their peak.
Also, find some shade along the route, take water breaks, put booties on their paws to protect them from the hot pavement, and make the walk shorter than usual.
"Because dogs can't sweat, they're evaporating heat by panting and breathing. And the hotter it is, the harder it is for them to kind of give off that heat that we would be doing by sweating. At the same time, they're also dehydrating," veterinarian Dr. Annie Howell said.
Howell went on to say it’s never a bad idea to seek medical attention if your pet is lethargic or weak after being out in the heat.