CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware news, Local TV

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A crash and hazmat situation on I-95 in Delaware is causing a traffic mess on Tuesday. Chopper 3 was over I-95 near Basin Road where just before 6 a.m. a tractor-trailer and several other vehicles collided in the northbound lanes.

Both the north and south lanes of the interstate in that area remain closed as of 1 p.m.

READ MORE: 19-Year-Old Man Dead, 2 Women Injured In Atlantic City Shooting

READ MORE: Dr. Jason Wingard To Become Temple University's Next President

One person had to be pulled from the wreckage and is now hospitalized in serious condition.

MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Delaware Gov. John Carney, State Officials To Provide COVID-19 Update

A hazardous materials response team was called to the scene to deal with some chemicals that spilled onto the road.