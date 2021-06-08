WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A crash and hazmat situation on I-95 in Delaware is causing a traffic mess on Tuesday. Chopper 3 was over I-95 near Basin Road where just before 6 a.m. a tractor-trailer and several other vehicles collided in the northbound lanes.
Both the north and south lanes of the interstate in that area remain closed as of 1 p.m.
One person had to be pulled from the wreckage and is now hospitalized in serious condition.MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Delaware Gov. John Carney, State Officials To Provide COVID-19 Update
A hazardous materials response team was called to the scene to deal with some chemicals that spilled onto the road.