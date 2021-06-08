BREAKING NEWS'Serial Killer' Keith Gibson, Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of Dunkin' Manager, Taken Into Custody
By CBS3 Staff
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A shelter-in-place has been issued for residents and businesses near the scene of a crash on I-95 in Delaware as officials burn a hazmat chemical off a portion of the interstate. At 1 p.m., state officials issued the order for a half-mile radius around the crash on I-95 in the area of Airport Road.

The accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and involved a trailer load of organic peroxide, which is considered a hazardous material. Officials began burning peroxide off the road shortly after 1 p.m. so that it would no longer pose a threat to the public health environment.

One person had to be pulled from the wreckage and is now hospitalized in serious condition.

I-95 remains closed in both directions while the DNREC Emergency Response and Prevention section work with local agencies from New Castle County to clear the scene once the peroxide burns off.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates to this developing story.