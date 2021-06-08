WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A shelter-in-place has been issued for residents and businesses near the scene of a crash on I-95 in Delaware as officials burn a hazmat chemical off a portion of the interstate. At 1 p.m., state officials issued the order for a half-mile radius around the crash on I-95 in the area of Airport Road.Exclusive: 'Serial Killer' Keith Gibson, Suspect In Murder Of Philadelphia Dunkin' Manager Christine Lugo, Taken Into Custody, Police Sources Say
The accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and involved a trailer load of organic peroxide, which is considered a hazardous material. Officials began burning peroxide off the road shortly after 1 p.m. so that it would no longer pose a threat to the public health environment.
One person had to be pulled from the wreckage and is now hospitalized in serious condition.
If you're wondering why they still needed I-95 closed for this chemical spill, this is right now. 1/2 mile shelter in place in order.
I-95 remains closed in both directions while the DNREC Emergency Response and Prevention section work with local agencies from New Castle County to clear the scene once the peroxide burns off.MORE NEWS: Dr. Jason Wingard To Become Temple University's Next President
