WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The southbound and northbound lanes of I-95 have reopened in Delaware after a crash involving a hazmat chemical in Delaware Tuesday. A shelter-in-place was issued for residents and businesses near the scene of a crash on I-95 in Delaware as officials burn a hazmat chemical off a portion of the interstate. At 1 p.m., state officials issued the order for a half-mile radius around the crash on I-95 in the area of Airport Road.
The shelter-in-place has since been lifted.
The accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and involved a trailer load of organic peroxide, which is considered a hazardous material. Officials began burning peroxide off the road shortly after 1 p.m. so that it would no longer pose a threat to the public health environment.
One person had to be pulled from the wreckage and is now hospitalized in serious condition.
If you're wondering why they still needed I-95 closed for this chemical spill, this is right now. 1/2 mile shelter in place in order. (DELDOT) #netde pic.twitter.com/4CYBMsHzet
— Sean Greene (@SeanGreeneWDEL) June 8, 2021
The northbound and southbound lanes were shut down for a majority of the day but have since reopened.
