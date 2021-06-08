BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A tragic end to the school year for a Bucks County school district. A Central Bucks student died in a car crash hours after prom and another student was critically injured in the same accident.

Central Bucks’ superintendent calls the grief within this community “unspeakable.”

Four Central Bucks East students had just wrapped up a night of fun and dancing at their prom when they crashed their car on the way to the Poconos.

On Monday, the Central Bucks East community reacted to news that four students were involved in a deadly car crash over the weekend.

“It left me a little bit speechless,” Cole Nagel said.

In a letter, CB East’s principal said, “I regret to inform you that after prom last night, there was a terrible car accident involving four CB East students. Tragically, one student has died and another sustained life-threatening injuries.”

Just after 1 a.m., 17-year-old Nicholas Mannino and three friends were driving to an Airbnb in the Poconos after attending East’s prom. Mannino was a passenger when the driver lost control and struck several trees. Mannino died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

“I heard the conversation and I was like, is this the right kid? I had to check on my phone and when I did, I was like that’s awful,” friend Chris Freer said.

Friends who knew Mannino Smile when they think of him.

“He’s funny, he’s really funny,” one student said.

They stopped by the Doylestown restaurant owned by his father, reminiscing about a young life cut short, but not forgotten.

“He was one of the nicest kids I’ve ever met,” a student said.

“Everyone is posting about him and it brings people together, which is a good thing and everyone can remember him in a good way,” said another.

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Grief counselors will be available for CB East students in the coming days. Seniors graduate this Thursday.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.