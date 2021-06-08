BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County resident won more than $147,000 in an online Pennsylvania lottery game. The Pennsylvania Lottery paid out $147,286.70 to a winner of the Jungle Tumble Jackpots online game.
The game launched in February and is the state's first progressive jackpot online game.
Players have the chance to win three jackpots in one game and with every play the jackpots increase.
Prizes are won when a cluster of three or more symbols is connected.