Police Investigating Shooting In Atlantic City

By CBS3 Staff
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Atlantic City are investigating a shooting. They were called to the scene along the 700 block of Virginia Avenue, just before 11 p.m. Monday.

Details are limited, but Eyewitness News is told there are multiple victims.

There’s no word on what led to the violence.

