Police Investigating Shooting In Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Atlantic City are investigating a shooting. They were called to the scene along the 700 block of Virginia Avenue, just before 11 p.m. Monday.
Details are limited, but Eyewitness News is told there are multiple victims.READ MORE: How To Watch The 'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse On June 10 Philadelphia Weather: Dangerous Heat Persists On Tuesday Despite Scattered Showers
There’s no word on what led to the violence.MORE NEWS: VOTER GUIDE: New Jersey Primary Election 2021