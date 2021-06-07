MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — Summer camps will soon be in session across the region. Today, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced new less strict mask rules for campers and staff members.

Normalcy will finally return just in time for the start of the 2021 summer camp season. Last year, Eyewitness News spoke with one summer camp about the changes. We caught up with them again this year about the loosened restrictions.

“We’re so excited to be able to bring some normalcy back to the kids. We did hear that the guidelines are being updated,” said Lynne Prairie, XL Sports World Camp administrator.

Those updated guidelines now allow vaccinated children and staff at New Jersey summer camps to ditch the masks outdoors and indoors.

According to Gov. Murphy, those who aren’t vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a facial covering.

The camp administrator for XL Sports World in Mount Laurel says she’s waiting for the official guidelines to be released before making any decisions on unvaccinated children.

“I think it’s going to be up to the parents. I would like to take a look at the guidelines first because that was just a snippet of what the guidelines will be like before we make a final determination on that,” Prairie said.

She says it’s unclear if kids will have to show proof of vaccination, or if it will be based on an honor system.

Those new guidelines will be announced to summer camps on Wednesday.

“Last summer was obviously really restricted. We weren’t allowed to have field trips, we weren’t allowed to do swimming, we couldn’t have special guests, we couldn’t allow anyone in the building. Parents had to drop off their children outside,” Prarie said.

This summer will be “almost normal,” as Prarie describes it. And that’s news parents, she and her staff are glad to hear.

“I think it’s going to be great for the kids this summer, and to be able to run without their masks I think it’s going to be great,” Prarie said.

Normally, 950 kids are in Mount Laurel’s summer camp and 750 in the Cherry Hill location. This year, they expect to have about 75% of their normal capacity and spots are filling up quickly.