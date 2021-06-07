WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — About 200 small businesses in Delaware are now offering incentives to vaccinated customers through the Delaware Wins program. Eyewitness News was in Wilmington Monday morning as Gov. John Carney toured Mrs. Robino’s Restaurant as well as A1 Deli.
The governor said Delaware is just short of 68% of adults vaccinated.
Carney hopes to raise the vaccination rate among the 18 to 35 age group in particular. Less than 50% of residents in that age group are vaccinated.