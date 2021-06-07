NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who assaulted a victim in North Wildwood. The incident happened on June 7 around 2 a.m. in the area of 19th Street and the Boardwalk.
Police say the suspect is a white male with brown hair, possibly between the ages of 17 and 20.
He has a thin build and was wearing a white t-shirt with the words "The Wood" on the front, gray shorts and white sneakers.
The suspect was last seen on a pink beach cruiser bicycle heading south on the boardwalk into Wildwood.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect, contact the North Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-2411.