PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is in the midst of its first heatwave of the season. Many folks were out braving the heat, whether it’s just to grab a bite or those working in the extremely hot weather.

Protecting yourself is key on these scorching days.

“Right now, we are under what we call a heat caution,” said Amanda McIntyre with the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging.

The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging hasn’t activated its heatline just yet but its hotline is open to give advice on how to stay cool.

“Some of those tips are to drink plenty of water even if you’re not feeling thirsty, to wear light-colored, lightweight, loose clothing. We suggest when going outside in the sun to wear a hat or use an umbrella,” McIntyre said.

The elderly are particularly vulnerable in these types of conditions, some likely still isolated because of the pandemic.

“We encourage everyone to please check on your neighbors, check on your family, especially if you know they’re older, if they live alone,” McIntyre said.

Kids like 4-year-old Piper are finding relief from the heat here at Clemente Park, one of the city’s many spraygrounds.

“Just good to keep her cool just because of the heat and just for health reasons, and it’s also fun for her too,” mother Sydney Lam said.

“We have over 90 spraygrounds throughout the department. They opened last weekend, Memorial Day weekend, and will remain open through Labor Day,” said Anne Marie Dunne with Philadelphia Parks and Recreation.

Everyone is finding ways to beat the heat.

The Parks and Receration department says the next step is to open the city’s pools but they are still looking for lifeguards.