PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Monday, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced a series of in-person town hall meetings will take place across the city. DA Larry Krasner says the topics at the four town halls will be public safety and criminal justice reform.
It comes as the city’s homicide rate has climbed to 228. That’s a 33% increase from last year.
“Our leadership, ADAs and support staff are committed to the personal experiences and recommendations of Philadelphia’s residents, crime victims, victims of mass incarceration, advocates and other stakeholders as we try to find a path forward,” Krasner said.
The first town hall will take place on June 14 at the Church of Compassion in Cobbs Creek.