PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will announce Monday a new incentive to encourage Philly residents to get vaccinated. Kenney will be joined by Philadelphia Department of Public Health Acting Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, Katherine Milkman, PH.D., James G. Dinan Professor at the Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania, and Ala Stanford, MD, Pediatric Surgeon, Founder, Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.
The briefing will take place at 1 p.m.
- What: Mayor Kenney and Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole will announce a new, exciting initiative designed to encourage Philadelphians to get the COVID-19 vaccine
- When: Monday, June 7, 2021
- Time: 1 p.m.
Online stream: Live on mobile and streaming device.
