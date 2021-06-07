CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting inside a Philadelphia store left one man dead and a woman seriously injured Monday evening. It happened at the Roman corner store on Butler Street in Nicetown-Tioga around 5:30 p.m.

Police say surveillance video captured a gunman walking up to a 28-year-old man and shooting him multiple times. The man died at the scene.

READ MORE: VOTER GUIDE: New Jersey Primary Election 2021

A 53-year-old woman was also hit by a stray bullet. She is in critical condition but expected to survive, according to police.

READ MORE: When Will Your State's Federal Unemployment Benefits End?

No arrests have been made.

MORE NEWS: Slowing Down Trae Young Top Priority For Ben Simmons, Sixers In Game 2

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.