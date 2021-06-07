PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting inside a Philadelphia store left one man dead and a woman seriously injured Monday evening. It happened at the Roman corner store on Butler Street in Nicetown-Tioga around 5:30 p.m.
Police say surveillance video captured a gunman walking up to a 28-year-old man and shooting him multiple times. The man died at the scene.READ MORE: VOTER GUIDE: New Jersey Primary Election 2021
A 53-year-old woman was also hit by a stray bullet. She is in critical condition but expected to survive, according to police.READ MORE: When Will Your State's Federal Unemployment Benefits End?
No arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Slowing Down Trae Young Top Priority For Ben Simmons, Sixers In Game 2
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.