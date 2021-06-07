1 Dead, 1 Injured Following Violent 2-Vehicle Crash In Bucks County

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Bucks County. It happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday on Route 663 and AM Drive in Milford Township.
The violent crash involved a car and a pickup truck.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kenney To Announce Sweepstakes To Encourage Philadelphians To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Philadelphia Weather: Hot, Humid Start To Week As Temperatures To Soar Into 90s Once Again; Heat Advisory In Effect
Police say one of the victims died at the scene.
The other person was taken to the hospital.MORE NEWS: Historic McNeal Mansion In Burlington Goes Up In Flames
There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash.