1 Dead, 1 Injured Following Violent 2-Vehicle Crash In Bucks County

By CBS3 Staff
MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Bucks County. It happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday on Route 663 and AM Drive in Milford Township.

The violent crash involved a car and a pickup truck.

Police say one of the victims died at the scene.

The other person was taken to the hospital.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash.