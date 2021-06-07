CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating a crash in Bucks County that claimed the life of a teenage girl. The two-vehicle accident happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday on John Fries Highway, near Weiss Road in Milford Township.

A 17-year-old female was killed when her car crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck.

Two people in the pickup truck were not seriously injured.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash.