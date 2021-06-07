MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating a crash in Bucks County that claimed the life of a teenage girl. The two-vehicle accident happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday on John Fries Highway, near Weiss Road in Milford Township.
A 17-year-old female was killed when her car crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck.READ MORE: 200 Small Businesses Now Offering Incentives To Vaccinated Customers Through Delaware Wins Program Crews Battle Blaze On Property Of Historic McNeal Mansion In Burlington
Two people in the pickup truck were not seriously injured.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Suburb Ranked Among Best Places To Retire In United States, Study Finds
There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash.