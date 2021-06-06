PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 26-year-old man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run in Nicetown Sunday morning. Police say Saleem Drummond was behind the wheel of a 2020 Dodge Charger that struck 32-year-old Marquina Latrice Tull on the 1900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue just before 2 a.m.
Tull was transported to Temple University Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kenney To Announce Sweepstakes To Encourage Philadelphians To Get COVID-19 Vaccine
Police located the suspected 2020 Dodge Charger on the 12000 block of Bustleton Avenue on Sunday morning which led them to identify Drummond.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Hot, Humid Start To Week As Temperatures To Soar Into 90s Once Again; Heat Advisory In Effect
He was arrested on the 600 block of Maple Street at 11:50 a.m.Historic McNeal Mansion In Burlington Goes Up In Flames
Credit: CBS3Drummond is charged with accident involving death, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless driving.