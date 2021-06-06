CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person was hurt after a three-vehicle accident that left one car flipped in Center City on Sunday night. The accident happened at 15th and Walnut Streets just before 9 p.m.

One of the drivers lost control of their vehicle, it flipped and took out a light pole and trash can along the street.

The driver was injured, but it’s unclear the extent of their injuries at this time.

