PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person was hurt after a three-vehicle accident that left one car flipped in Center City on Sunday night. The accident happened at 15th and Walnut Streets just before 9 p.m.
One of the drivers lost control of their vehicle, it flipped and took out a light pole and trash can along the street.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kenney To Announce Sweepstakes To Encourage Philadelphians To Get COVID-19 Vaccine
Chaotic scene: Car loses control, flips, takes out light pole, trash can at 15th and Walnut. Driver is hurt, but unknown to what degree. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/JCDGfUqr5U
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 7, 2021READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Hot, Humid Start To Week As Temperatures To Soar Into 90s Once Again; Heat Advisory In Effect
The driver was injured, but it’s unclear the extent of their injuries at this time.MORE NEWS: Historic McNeal Mansion In Burlington Goes Up In Flames
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.