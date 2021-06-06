PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Get ready for a hot end to the weekend. Highs today will rocket into the middle 90s. The humidity will once more be very uncomfortable and that could be tough for sensitive groups. The heat index this afternoon could reach the upper 90s as a heat advisory goes into effect.WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kenney To Announce Sweepstakes To Encourage Philadelphians To Get COVID-19 Vaccine
By Monday we start to see a slight change in the pattern. A few extra clouds could show up Monday afternoon and a pop-up thunderstorm could develop Monday as well. Highs Monday will again break into the low with humidity values the 60s.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Hot, Humid Start To Week As Temperatures To Soar Into 90s Once Again; Heat Advisory In Effect
The rest of the week looks unsettled, with chances for thunderstorms basically every day from Tuesday to Friday. While no day is a washout, the high heat and humidity, coupled with the passage of an upper-level disturbance and a surface front could trigger a thunderstorm chance each day.MORE NEWS: Historic McNeal Mansion In Burlington Goes Up In Flames
Temperatures most of next week will fluctuate between the mid to upper 80s and the low 90s.