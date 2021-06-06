PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — It turns out, Dwight Howard was right all along. Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid will play in Sunday’s Game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center, the team announced.

Head coach Doc Rivers said Sunday morning Embiid would be a game-time decision due to a cartilage tear in his right knee.

Embiid was welcomed with cheers as he walked onto the court to shoot around prior to the game.

The 27-year-old Embiid averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds this season. He scored a postseason career-high 36 points in 28 minutes in a 29-point win for the Sixers in Game 3 over Washington.

Embiid took a hard fall in Game 4 on Monday. He winced and put his hand on his lower right back and missed the series clincher two days later. He’s been treated with physical therapy.

The Sixers made the Hawks wait until the last moment to reveal Embiid’s status.

