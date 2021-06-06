CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was injured after he was shot on Temple University’s campus in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Man Critically Injured After Shot On Temple University's Campus In North Philadelphia

READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Hot, Humid Start To Week As Temperatures To Soar Into 90s Once Again; Heat Advisory In Effect

The 29-year-old victim was shot in the chest, in the back, and once in both shoulders.

READ MORE: Historic McNeal Mansion In Burlington Goes Up In Flames

The victim is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

MORE NEWS: 1 Dead, 1 Injured Following Violent 2-Vehicle Crash In Bucks County

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.