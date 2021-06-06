PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was injured after he was shot on Temple University’s campus in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue.Philadelphia Weather: Hot, Humid Start To Week As Temperatures To Soar Into 90s Once Again; Heat Advisory In Effect
The 29-year-old victim was shot in the chest, in the back, and once in both shoulders.READ MORE: Historic McNeal Mansion In Burlington Goes Up In Flames
The victim is in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: 1 Dead, 1 Injured Following Violent 2-Vehicle Crash In Bucks County
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.