WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The third police officer shot during a 12-hour standoff in Wilmington earlier this week has been released from the hospital. Authorities said the officer had been hospitalized since the shooting at an apartment complex on Market Street late Wednesday night.
Police said Bernard Goodwyn shot the officers after they responded to a domestic dispute call.
A 12-hour standoff ensued before officers found Goodwyn dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The other two injured officers returned home earlier this week.