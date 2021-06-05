PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia tradition returns on Sunday when the Odunde Festival starts. It was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Eyewitness News has what to expect at this year’s festival and some of the other big events happening around town this month.

The African American cultural season is heating up. It starts with the annual Odunde Festival that will look a lot different from pre-pandemic years.

“There will be no festival on South Street,” Oshunbumi Fernandez-West with the Odunde Festival said.

No festival, but a ton of activities to check out between June 6 and June 13.

“We have African head wrapping, African cooking, we’re doing a water ice, and pretzel giveaway,” Fernandez-West said. “We’re supporting and highlighting small African American businesses.”

Although the festival had to pivot, the flavor will still be there.

“Some people don’t want to come out. OK, so we have virtual events,” Fernandez-West said. “Some people want to come out, so we have a couple of on-location events. So, whatever your comfortability level is, we have an event for you at Odunde Festival 2021.”

For the first time ever, the Get Fresh Festival will kick off at Freedom Greens and Garden at Global Leadership Academy on Saturday, June 19, right across from Malcolm X Park.

“We’ll have the garden open, and this space right here will be the space where you’ll be able to gather and do afro vibes, do yoga, have a reading area here,” Get Fresh Festival founder Jiana Murdic said.

Over the next two weeks, this space will be transformed. Murdic has been working to bring sustainable, nutritious meals to over 1,200 families in Philadelphia and now, she’s bringing her expertise to the public.

“It’s about being able to develop and create meals that are healthy, nutritious, and delicious,” Murdic said, “and folks in this community have a really hard time accessing the ingredients you need to create and sustain a healthy meal and healthy lifestyle for their families.”

The plant-based cookout will cater to those looking to transition to a plant-based lifestyle.

“We’re going to be distributing recipes, but the barbeque, the cookout are going to be demonstrations of the food that are going to be included in the recipe box,” Murdic said.

To kick off this year’s Juneteenth celebration, there will be a flag-raising ceremony at City Hall on Monday as they get ready for all the exciting events expected to happen this year.