NEW JERSEY (CBS) — Drivers in New Jersey this summer will see bumper stickers reminding them to slow down and move over for emergency responders. New Jersey officials unveiled the fluorescent pink stickers on Friday.
They'll be put on New Jersey Department of Transportations vehicles as well as emergency response vehicles.
Transportation officials say many drivers are eager to be on the road after a year at home.
"The goal of this campaign is to reinforce the message so it becomes second nature to drivers. When you see a stopped vehicle with emergency lights activated on the side of the road, please move over," NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. "And if you cannot, if it is not safe to move over, then please slow down."
Posters will also be prominently displayed at Quick Chek stores and gas stations.