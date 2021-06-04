PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you enjoy some summertime suds, you will be glad to hear that Philly Beer Week is back. Nonprofit group Philly Loves Beer kicked off the festivities Friday.
Special events run through June 13 and include live music, educational sessions, specials and more.
“Philly Beer Week has always been an integral component of Philadelphia’s incredible beer-drinking culture. Not only is it the best week of the year, but 2021 holds a special significance as a launchpad to reinvigorate Philadelphia’s food and drink community, drawing people back to breweries, bars, and events safely to celebrate beer as a community,” Christina Dowd, executive director of Philly Loves Beer, the non-profit organization that runs Philly Beer Week, said.
For more information on events and locations, click here.