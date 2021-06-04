New Castle County Police Arrest Alleged Castle Brook Apartments Serial Peeper

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – New Castle County police say they’ve arrested a serial peeper. Police say 25-year-old Milck Green was caught several times peering into the windows of a woman’s ground floor apartment at the Castle Brook Apartments.
Police say he struck about nine times between May 22 and June 1.
Green was taken into custody and transported to New Castle County Police Headquarters where he was charged with one count of felony Stalking and eight counts of misdemeanor Trespassing with Intent to Peer or Peep.
Green has since been released on bail.