PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a mess on Mallory Street in Manayunk after residents say raw sewage has flooded basements there. Officials say heavy and sudden rain Thursday night, coupled with a construction project to replace sewer and water mains, is the likely culprit.
Six residents have stormwater in their basements and one has a sewage backup.
Engineers were on the scene to address the issue.
Construction is expected to continue for the next two or three months.