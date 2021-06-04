PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Joel Embiid’s status for Game 1 of the Philadelphia 76ers’ playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks is still unknown because of a cartilage tear in his knee. The 76ers center remains day to day, and coach Doc Rivers said no decision has been made on the All-Star’s availability for Game 1 against the Hawks.

The Sixers are set to open their second-round playoff series with the Hawks at home Sunday.

Embiid has a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee. He did not participate in live drills during Friday’s practice.

Rivers says Embiid looked great shooting at practice on Friday, but it’s still too early to tell if he’ll suit up on Sunday.

“He’s got to go through his treatment,” Rivers said Friday. “As far as when we were doing shooting and stuff like that, he looked great. It’s too early (to rule him out). I don’t want to say one way or the other. We’ll just find that out.”

Embiid missed the Sixers’ first-round Eastern Conference playoff clincher against Washington after he was hurt Monday.

The 27-year-old Embiid averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds this season and was named an NBA MVP finalist.

The Sixers are the top seed in the Eastern Conference and will also host Game 2 on Tuesday. The series shifts to Atlanta on June 11 and June 14 for Games 3 and 4.

If necessary, the rest of the schedule looks like this: Game 5 on June 16 in Philadelphia, Game 6 on June 18 in Atlanta and Game 7 in Philadelphia on June 20.

