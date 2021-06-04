PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The results are in! The Elmwood Park Zoo asked the public to vote for a name for their new Linnaeus Sloth, and she finally has a name!
The choices were Banana, Liana, Panda, Penelope, and Vida.
With nearly 6,000 votes, the public voted for "Liana."

Eyewitness News is told Liana will go on display after she adjusts to her surroundings.