PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot 13 times and killed in a West Philadelphia double shooting Friday night. It happened on the 5500 block of Market Street just before 8:30.

Police say the teen was shot 13 times throughout his body and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

A 39-year-old man was shot once in the leg and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

