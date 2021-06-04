PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot 13 times and killed in a West Philadelphia double shooting Friday night. It happened on the 5500 block of Market Street just before 8:30.
Police say the teen was shot 13 times throughout his body and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
A 39-year-old man was shot once in the leg and is in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.