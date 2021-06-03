PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Joe Biden has declared June a “National Month of Action” aiming to get 70% of the country vaccinated by the Fourth of July. In the tri-state region, Delaware has still not met that goal, but incentives there could help improve its numbers.

The White House has joined states like Delaware in promoting a variety of giveaways and other incentives to improve vaccination rates.

It’s a full-court press to get more Americans vaccinated. The White House has announced new incentives.

People who get vaccinated at CVS have a chance of winning free cruises and Super Bowl tickets.

“The more people we get vaccinated, the more success we’re going to have,” Biden said.

Another incentive, during June, is four of the country’s biggest day care providers will offer free drop-in child care for parents getting their shots and thousands of pharmacies will stay open through the night on Fridays.

“This month is about meeting people where they are and understanding what they need,” CDC Director Rochelle Walenksy said.

The push comes as Biden tries to meet his goal of having 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July 4, but that might not happen because daily vaccination rates are declining.

Only 12 states have reached the 70% goal — that includes Pennsylvania and New Jersey, but not Delaware.

“We just had our first drawing yesterday,” Gov. John Carney said.

Delaware also has incentives aimed at improving vaccinations.

“So this week, we picked at $5,000 winner,” Carney said.

Other prizes being awarded since the program started May 26, 13,000 people in Delaware have been vaccinated. Too soon to tell if the incentives increased numbers.

“This is a race against the clock to get to the finish line, we’re almost there,” Dr. Reed Tuckson said.

In New Jersey, a poll from Rutgers says 73% of the state has received at least one dose, but 16% say they won’t get vaccinated.

The Rutgers University poll included just over 1,000 people interviewed in the last week of May. Two-thirds of parents said they would get their children vaccinated or already have.