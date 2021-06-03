VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — You can add Villanova University to the growing list of schools requiring students and staff to get the coronavirus vaccine in order to return to campus this fall.
The school says everyone must be fully vaccinated by Aug. 1.READ MORE: 29-Year-Old Jordan Ragland Wanted For Receiving Shipments Of Methamphetamine Through Mail: N.J. State Police
“With the arrival of vaccines, health officials are lifting restrictions across the country as more people become vaccinated and some normalcy has been restored. At Villanova, I would also like to see a return to a more typical, on-campus experience, so I have made the decision to require that all students, faculty and staff be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by August 1, 2021,” Villanova President Rev. Peter Donohue wrote in a letter to the community.READ MORE: Police Looking For Missing Philadelphia Mom Amber Nichols, 2-Month-Old Daughter Sophia Watson
Donohue adds that a vaccine survey sent out at the end of the spring semester revealed the “vast majority of responding community members are already vaccinated.”MORE NEWS: Police Identify Suspect Accused Of Shooting 3 Wilmington Police Officers During Hourslong Standoff
There are exceptions for medical and religious reasons.