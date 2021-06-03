PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In today’s Taste With Tori, she introduces us to a young entrepreneur who’s squeezing something extra fresh in Fairmount.
It's fresh and exciting. It's Juiced By B in Fairmount, where the realness of mother nature can be found in every raw pressed juice!
Tricking your tastebuds into thinking these healthy juices, cleanses, smoothies and more are just too good to be true — like their exotic fruit punch with beets — is owner Bria Vincent.
“The first juice I had was a green juice and when I say it was like stronger than coffee, I was like wow,” she said.
After that one juice, she started juicing and then just so happened to start a business.
“And everybody was on my Instagram and like, ‘Can you make me some?’ I made a little page and I started to make orders on the weekends and it started kind of slow and then like boom,” Vincent said.
But when her brick-and-mortar came to be last year during COVID, she almost brought things to a stop.
“I wanted to quit a lot. At first, when the pandemic hit, I was going to try to not do the juices because I was still in my home and I didn’t want anybody getting anything. I was nervous,” Vincent said.
Now, she says sticking it through made this juice worth the squeeze!
