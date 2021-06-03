PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As expected, rain and a few storms have pushed into the region out ahead of a warm front that will continue to lift north through Thursday morning. Several rounds of showers, downpours and thunderstorms will continue through the morning rush but things settle down by late morning. That’s wave number one.
By the afternoon, wave two begins to approach the region increasing the threat for severe weather.
Damaging winds are the main threat, however, elevated shear parameters could be supportive of an isolated tornado, particularly across Delaware. The main time frame of concern looks to be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the region.
There may be another wave of rain that mainly brushes the coast overnight Thursday into Friday. Localized flash flooding may also be possible with any given thunderstorm.
On Friday, scattered showers and T-storms are possible into the afternoon. Conditions then quiet down and heat up for a summer-like weekend with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90s. The heat continues into early next week.