NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBS) — Sixteen percent of New Jerseyans remain unwilling to get the coronavirus vaccination, a new poll finds. Rutgers-Eagleton’s latest poll found one in six residents will not get the vaccine.

The university polled 1,004 adults contacted by live interviews on landlines and cell phones from May 21 through the 29.

“The enduring nature of vaccine hesitancy for a small yet notable portion of the population in New Jersey resembles what we are seeing throughout the rest of the country,” said Ashley Koning, an assistant research professor and director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling (ECPIP) at Rutgers University–New Brunswick. “And while some of those unwilling may ultimately be convinced, others may not. Unfortunately, we know from current data that infection, hospitalization, and death rates are currently much higher for those who are unvaccinated compared to those who are immunized.”

Among the people unwilling to get vaccinated, 67% are concerned about side effects — down from 80% — 58% site a distrust in the government, and 57% believe the vaccines were developed and tested too quickly as reasons they will not get the vaccine.

The poll also found 73% have at least one dose and 10% say they are likely to get the vaccine.

Fifty-five percent of those hesitant to get the vaccine say a “major reason” is because they feel they do not need it. Forty-nine percent say they want to know more about the vaccine works and 47% cite seeing too many mistakes from the medical system in the past as major reasons for hesitancy.

Forty-nine percent of those currently unwilling to get the vaccine say nothing would change their mind and 8% mention the need for more information, and 7% say they just need more time.

Fifty percent of the vaccinated people polled experienced no side effects, 31% had mild side effects, 15% had moderate side effects and just 5% had severe ones.

Parents were also asked if they would get their children vaccinated. Thirty-six percent say they definitely will get their child vaccinated when it is available, 22% say they will probably get their child vaccinated and 7% have already gotten their child vaccinated.

Just over half, 53% say their child will get vaccinated right away, 43% say they will wait to see how it works and 4% are not sure if they will get their child vaccinated.