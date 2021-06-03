PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for a missing mom and her infant daughter in Wissahickon. Amber Nichols and 2-month-old Sophia Watson were last seen on the 4100 block of Freeland Avenue Wednesday morning.Police Identify Suspect Accused Of Shooting 3 Wilmington Police Officers During Hourslong Standoff
Police say Nichols is driving a silver Honda Accord with Pennsylvania license plate LHT-7215.
Police say they could be heading to Illinois or the Kensington and Allegheny area.
Call police if you have any information.