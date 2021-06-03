WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A former high school teacher in Delaware is facing charges, including rape, for an alleged relationship with a student. Police say 48-year-old James Berman had a sexual relationship with a minor that started in October 2009 and lasted for more than a year.With Or Without Joel Embiid: Sixers Have 3 Days To Prepare For Game 1 Of Eastern Conference Semifinals Against Atlanta Hawks
At the time, Berman was a teacher at Delcastle Technical High School in Wilmington. He has not been an employee of the New Castle County Vocational Technical School District since 2014.
Berman was arrested on Wednesday and charged with:
- Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child (Felony)
- Rape 4th Degree (Felony)- 8 Counts
- Unlawful Sexual Contact 2nd Degree (Felony)- 2 Counts
He was released after posting bail.