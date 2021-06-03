WEATHER ALERTA Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the Philadelphia region from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
By CBS3 Staff
Delcastle Technical High School, James Berman

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A former high school teacher in Delaware is facing charges, including rape, for an alleged relationship with a student. Police say 48-year-old James Berman had a sexual relationship with a minor that started in October 2009 and lasted for more than a year.

At the time, Berman was a teacher at Delcastle Technical High School in Wilmington. He has not been an employee of the New Castle County Vocational Technical School District since 2014.

Berman was arrested on Wednesday and charged with:

  • Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child (Felony)
  • Rape 4th Degree (Felony)- 8 Counts
  • Unlawful Sexual Contact 2nd Degree (Felony)- 2 Counts

He was released after posting bail.