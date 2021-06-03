WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Northbound I-95 is closed at the 295 split because of a crash Thursday evening. Officials say the highway will be closed for an extended period.
Commuter Alert: All lanes CLOSED for a serious accident in #Wilmington on I-95 NB between I-295/I-495 split and RT-141. Traffic is being forced off at I-295. Use RT-13 or I-295 NB as alternates. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/19VxjWOEy7READ MORE: White House Promoting Giveaways, Incentives To Get Americans Vaccinated
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) June 3, 2021
Five lanes of traffic are being squeezed off the highway.READ MORE: Overdose Deaths In Philadelphia Reach 2nd-Highest Number Ever Recorded In 2020
Avoid the area if you can.
If you have to drive that way, you should take US 13 or I-295.
There is no word on what caused the crash or any injuries at this time.MORE NEWS: Police Identify Suspect Accused Of Shooting 3 Wilmington Police Officers During Hourslong Standoff
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.