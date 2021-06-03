WEATHER ALERTA Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the Philadelphia region from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
By CBS3 Staff
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Northbound I-95 is closed at the 295 split because of a crash Thursday evening. Officials say the highway will be closed for an extended period.

Five lanes of traffic are being squeezed off the highway.

Avoid the area if you can.

If you have to drive that way, you should take US 13 or I-295.

There is no word on what caused the crash or any injuries at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.