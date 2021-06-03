WEATHER ALERTA Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the Philadelphia region from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Wilmington News

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A portion of Philadelphia Pike is closed in Wilmington after a two-vehicle collision that caused one of the drivers to slam into a building. The crash happened Thursday afternoon on the 400 hundred block of Philadelphia Pike.

One of the drivers slammed into an unoccupied building.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.

