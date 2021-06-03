WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Police identified the suspect accused of shooting three Wilmington police officers on Wednesday. Authorities say the alleged gunman is 31-year-old Bernard Goodwyn of Smyrna.

A shelter-in-place for part of Wilmington was lifted after the shooting. The officers who were shot while responding to a call are in stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery.

Police rushed to 25th and Market Streets in Wilmington around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday responding to a 911 call. That’s when police say Goodwyn fired a gun, wounding three officers.

“It was scary,” one resident said.

Police then swarmed the area and an hourslong standoff situation ensued.

“This is still an active scene, do not go in, officers down. We’re gonna try to figure out how to get them out,” an officer is heard saying in police audio Wednesday night.

“I came to look outside, I saw a Wilmington police officer carrying another Wilmington police officer,” a resident said.

Preliminary reports say the officers were shot in the hand, legs, and arms. They were transported to Christiana Hospital and are listed in stable condition.

More officers from Wilmington Police, New Castle County Police and a mobile command vehicle were called to the scene. Their focus was on an apartment on 25th and Market Streets.

Surrounding streets were then blocked off as a shelter-in-place was ordered through the night. All of it alarming neighbors.

“It’s terrible. It’s really terrible,” another resident said.

As morning broke, law enforcement used a fire truck ladder to help people get out of the apartment building.

UPDATE: Fire has extended a ladder to an apartment in the building law enforcement have been focusing on all night. At least 1 baby and a woman were safely escorted out. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Us7RMlCZC2 — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) June 3, 2021

One woman on scene told Eyewitness News the suspect walked down the fire escape to the 4th floor, broke through the window, and entered her mother’s apartment. Her sister was also in the apartment and at some point was gun butted. It isn’t clear where her sister is at the moment, but the woman says her mother was able to escape to a neighbor’s apartment.

Streets are still blocked off here in Wilmington after three police officers were shot after responding to a call on Wednesday night. All of them are recovering https://t.co/5eXgnZvkMT pic.twitter.com/A7pMWSl4RM — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) June 3, 2021

By 10:30 a.m. Thursday, police said there was no immediate threat to the area.

CBS3’s Alecia Reid and Matt Petrillo contributed to this story.