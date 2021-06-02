PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia hosts the largest 4th of July celebration in the country, and now it will be the longest in event history. An additional week of Welcome America will be celebrated, with an important addition and some changes.
If you remember last year, the Welcome America Festival was held virtually. This year, festivities return live and in person.
The program will once again include arts, culture, history, and performances throughout the city.
A notable change is that the July 3 Philly Pops and the July 4 concert will not take place on the Parkway as it traditionally had, and instead they will take place at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts.
The Independence Day performance will feature Bebe Rexha and Flo Rida.
Organizers also announced Wednesday, that the Wawa Welcome America Festival will kick off on June 19, a week prior than in years past to include a new partnership with the African-American museum in Philadelphia.
The theme this year is Freedom to Liberty.
If you are wondering about the fireworks spectacular, well they are a go, and will return to the Parkway on the evening of July 4.