PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is loud down at the Wells Fargo Center as the Sixers have a full crowd for Game 5. It’s the first time the Sixers have played in front of a full house since before the pandemic.
Prior to the game, Sixers fans showed just how loud they can be when Meek Mill rang the bell.READ MORE: Mystery Skull Washes Ashore On Sand At Island Beach State Park In Ocean County
From cheers to boos and “ref you suck” chants, it’s been exceptionally loud inside the Wells Fargo Center as fans and players have anticipated.
Who doesn’t love a “ref you suck” chant? #Sixers #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/l92Nwx2fRE
— CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) June 2, 2021
The Sixers are without star Joel Embiid tonight because of a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee. But, he was on the court before the game shooting around.
GOOD SIGN? #JoelEmbiid was on the court shooting around before tonight’s game. He’s day-to-day due to a knee injury https://t.co/woKTImFkny pic.twitter.com/Pjn2t5jlCbREAD MORE: JBS Meat Processing Plant In Souderton Affected By Cyberattack
— CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) June 2, 2021
The Sixers look to eliminate the Wizards to advance to Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs.
Ringing tonight's bell…
🔔 @MeekMill pic.twitter.com/gwiaPUIlM3
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 2, 2021MORE NEWS: Good Times To Roll Once Again At Philadelphia Casinos As City Lifts Nearly All COVID Restrictions