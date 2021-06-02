CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is loud down at the Wells Fargo Center as the Sixers have a full crowd for Game 5. It’s the first time the Sixers have played in front of a full house since before the pandemic.

Prior to the game, Sixers fans showed just how loud they can be when Meek Mill rang the bell.

From cheers to boos and “ref you suck” chants, it’s been exceptionally loud inside the Wells Fargo Center as fans and players have anticipated.

The Sixers are without star Joel Embiid tonight because of a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee. But, he was on the court before the game shooting around.

The Sixers look to eliminate the Wizards to advance to Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs.