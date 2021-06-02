TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Wednesday. Murphy will be joined by White House COVID Response Team Coordinator Jeff Zients for New Jersey’s 200th COVID briefing.
The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials will provide a COVID-19 update
- When: Wednesday, June 2, 2021
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.