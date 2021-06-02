Breaking:Sixers’ Joel Embiid Out For Game 5 Vs Wizards Due To Small Lateral Meniscus Tear In Knee
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local, New Jersey news

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Wednesday. Murphy will be joined by White House COVID Response Team Coordinator Jeff Zients for New Jersey’s 200th COVID briefing.

  • What: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials will provide a COVID-19 update
  • When: Wednesday, June 2, 2021
  • Time: 1 p.m.
