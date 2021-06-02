PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former death row inmate is suing the city of Philadelphia. Walter Ogrod was convicted in the 1988 murder of 4-year-old Barbara Jean Horn in the northeast.
Last year, a judge overturned the conviction after DNA evidence showed he did not commit the crime.
“Well, I want the city to pay for this. Pay for putting me in a cage. I mean, you’re in there 24/7 all day, only maybe two hours out but sometimes you don’t. You have mental problems when you get out,” Ogrod said.
The search continues for Horn’s killer.