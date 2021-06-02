PHILADELPHIA — Bad news for Philadelphia 76ers fans. Joel Embiid is out for Game 5 against the Wizards due to a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee.
Embiid will begin a physical therapy and treatment program.READ MORE: St. Francis Ex-Nursing Home Manager Chaim 'Charlie' Steg Pleads Guilty To Recklessly Endangering 3 Residents
He is considered day-to-day.
“An MRI, which was reviewed by several orthopedic specialists, revealed that Joel Embiid has a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee,” the Sixers said in a statement. “The injury will be managed with a physical therapy and treatment program. Embiid is out for tonight’s Game 5 vs. Washington and is considered day-to-day.”
Embiid exited Monday night’s Game 4 loss late in the first quarter after taking a hard fall behind the baseline when his shot was blocked by Wizards center Robin Lopez.
He tried to play on, wincing and leaning over during breaks in play prior to checking out and eventually limping off.
The Sixers lost Game 4 122-114, but still lead the series 3-1.
They can close out the series with a win Wednesday night in Philadelphia.MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, State Officials To Provide COVID-19 Update
It will be the first time the Wells Fargo Center will be at 100% capacity since before the pandemic.