PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a domestic dispute ended with one man being killed. Chopper 3 was over the 900 block of Tabor Road in Logan.Noor Shaik, A Philadelphia Medical Student, Helping Send Life-Saving PPE, Financial Aid To COVID-19 Ravaged India
Police say a 32-year-old man was struck in the head with a baseball bat during a fight with a relative.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Will The Government Pay You Each Month?
The victim died of severe head trauma.MORE NEWS: WATCH: Sixers Fans Get Loud As Philadelphia Rapper Meek Mill Rings The Bell
Police took one man into custody.