By CBS3 Staff
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A mystery washes ashore on a New Jersey beach. A skull showed up on Monday on the sand at Island Beach State Park in Ocean County.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection shared the pictures on Twitter.

They said, “You never know what you’re going to find on the beach after a storm.”

It took a few days, but they say it’s the jaw and skull of a minke whale.