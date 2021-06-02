PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you want to see the Eagles play in person this year, now is your chance. Single-game tickets just went on sale Wednesday morning.
The stadium will be packed again this season now that the city's coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.
If you can't make it to a game, tickets are also on sale for the team's two open practices at Lincoln Financial Field.
They cost $10 each and the money goes to the Eagles Autism Foundation.
Click here to purchase.