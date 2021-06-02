PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The good times are going to roll a little longer at Dilworth Park. The park’s roller skating rink is going to stay open for an extra two weeks until July 11.
Organizers decided to extend the skating season because of high demand and so many canceled sessions because of the rain over Memorial Day weekend.
Capacity is limited, so you should make a reservation if you want to lace up your skates.
MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, State Officials To Provide COVID-19 Update