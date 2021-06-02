St. Francis Ex-Nursing Home Manager Chaim 'Charlie' Steg Pleads Guilty To Recklessly Endangering 3 Residents

DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – A former nursing home manager in Delaware County has pleaded guilty to his role in recklessly endangering the lives of three residents. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the deaths happened in 2017.
Chaim "Charlie" Steg was Regional Director of Operations at St. Francis Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
Authorities say Steg's employees repeatedly warned him that chronic staffing problems endangered the residents.
Prosecutors say he ignored their warnings, and his decisions left three residents with serious bodily injury. Ultimately, those residents died.
"Every resident of every nursing home deserves to be safe, they deserve to be treated with respect and dignity, and they deserve to be heard," said Attorney General Shapiro. "It is the law to uphold the obligation to keep residents safe. If a facility cuts staff to the point that they can't give residents the care they need — we're going to find out, and we're going to hold them accountable."
Under the terms of the plea agreement, Steg will be sentenced to six to 23 months of house arrest, followed by three years probation.